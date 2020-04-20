Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 675 ($8.88).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON:BOY traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 582.50 ($7.66). The stock had a trading volume of 197,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 778.24. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.