BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €42.50 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.78 ($50.91).

Shares of BNP opened at €25.47 ($29.62) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.24.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

