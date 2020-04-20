Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) versus 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Critical Analysis

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and 360 Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.88 $48.15 million $1.85 7.17 360 Finance $1.32 billion 0.84 $359.33 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 6.71% 13.89% 8.01% 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blucora and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 2 1 0 2.33 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 136.30%. 360 Finance has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 274.68%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

360 Finance beats Blucora on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.