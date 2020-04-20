Blocknet Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00015434 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $5,052.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,722,978 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

