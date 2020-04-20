BLAST Price Tops $0.0003 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $11,767.27 and approximately $67.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 42,002,541 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

