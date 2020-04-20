Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.