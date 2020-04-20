BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lowered by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $6.91 on Monday, hitting $469.96. 269,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

