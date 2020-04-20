BioTelemetry (BEAT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT):

4/15/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

4/14/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

4/2/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – BioTelemetry was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – BioTelemetry had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – BioTelemetry had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

2/26/2020 – BioTelemetry was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $5,788,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

