Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 664,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.00.

NYSE:BIO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.87. 5,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,453. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $281.66 and a twelve month high of $439.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.67 and a 200 day moving average of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

