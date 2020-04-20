Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,164 ($15.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities lowered Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,089.44 ($14.33).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 994.50 ($13.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 986.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.98. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

