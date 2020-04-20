BidaskClub Upgrades Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MOBL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 94,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $546.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

