BidaskClub Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,193,532. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

