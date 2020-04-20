BidaskClub Upgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.45.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,223. The firm has a market cap of $272.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.