BidaskClub Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $2,209,971. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 22.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 330,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.9% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 19,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.4% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

