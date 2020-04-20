BidaskClub Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.38 million, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.79. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 148,708 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

