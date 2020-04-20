BidaskClub Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 10,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,782. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $975.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

