BidaskClub Lowers Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ESGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.17. 7,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,448. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,495,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

