BidaskClub Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 277,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

