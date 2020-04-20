Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.93.

BCYC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

