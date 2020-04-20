BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 12,652,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEST. ValuEngine cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.56. 43,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

