Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce sales of $108.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $110.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $107.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $425.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $430.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.50 million, with estimates ranging from $432.20 million to $438.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 211,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,447. The company has a market capitalization of $769.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

