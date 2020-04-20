Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Raised to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Berkeley Group to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,370 ($70.64) to GBX 4,520 ($59.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Berkeley Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,990 ($52.49) to GBX 3,966 ($52.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price (down from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,576.82 ($60.21).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,994 ($52.54) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a one year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,939.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,563.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of GBX 99.32 ($1.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,004 ($52.67) per share, for a total transaction of £51,651.60 ($67,944.75). Also, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,779.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

