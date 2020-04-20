Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,593.91 ($47.28).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,342 ($30.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,640.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,394.22. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75). Also, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

