Beam Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $110.19 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004483 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 60,002,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

