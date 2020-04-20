Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $104.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baxter International traded as high as $95.07 and last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 2117324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.95.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

