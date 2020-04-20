Barclays Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to “Equal weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.50).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 223.60 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

