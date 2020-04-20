Barclays Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.28 ($114.28).

Shares of BEI opened at €94.56 ($109.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

