Barclays Downgrades Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to Equal weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 11 ($0.14).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

PDL opened at GBX 2.22 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

