Barclays Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.41 ($10.94).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.