Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.