Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 10,674,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 182,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,659. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.