Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.04

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 254748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 872,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.