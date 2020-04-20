Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.17 ($3.69).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

