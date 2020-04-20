Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 1,011,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. Scotiabank lowered Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BMA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,565. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Banco Macro by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,701,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,928,000 after buying an additional 290,741 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 174,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 93,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

