Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,699. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

