Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €36.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.64 ($48.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.20. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.