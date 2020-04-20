B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 1,114,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $3,800,131.28. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,073,076 shares of company stock worth $6,287,629. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

