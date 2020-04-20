AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVV. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,223.18 ($55.55).

AVV opened at GBX 3,322 ($43.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,570.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,297.55. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 93.31.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck acquired 2,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, with a total value of £88,300 ($116,153.64). Also, insider Jennifer Allerton acquired 5,000 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($227,045.51).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

