Avast’s (AVST) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVST. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 469.89 ($6.18).

LON AVST opened at GBX 444.40 ($5.85) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

