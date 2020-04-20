Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 560 ($7.37).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTO. HSBC lowered Auto Trader Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 535.94 ($7.05).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 445 ($5.85) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 529.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

