Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.36.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.58 million. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

