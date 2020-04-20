Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.33. 50,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

