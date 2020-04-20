Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 644,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,205. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

