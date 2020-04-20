Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 1,206 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

