Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 1,537,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,336,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

