Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.27. 1,776,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.54. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.