Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $21.24 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,269,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,539,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.16. 10,923,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.