Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 4.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 230,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.24. 739,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

