Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,386,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

