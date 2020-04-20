Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 5,900 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.94. 3,884,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.